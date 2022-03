The twin-sister of one of Ireland’s longest missing children, is pleading with the public to end her family’s ‘torture’.

It comes ahead of the 45th anniversary of Mary Boyle’s disappearance.

The six-year-old vanished from her grandparents’ house in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, on March 18th, 1977.

Ann Doherty believes Mary was killed because she was threatening to tell someone she was abused.

She’s issuing a new appeal for information on the case: