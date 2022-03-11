Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister joins criticism of potential price gouging on fuel

EU leaders have been meeting today to discuss European security and the fuel crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

The Taoiseach is in Versailles for the informal EU summit before he heads to London later.

Micheál Martin wants more flexibility on the tax on fuel in the hopes something can be done to cut VAT on petrol and diesel.

Finance Minister and President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe has also joined criticism of potential price gouging on fuel:

Meanwhile the AA says fuel prices have dropped by around 20 cent at many petrol stations in the last 24 hours after the government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Based on a survey at 15 forecourts nationwide, many are selling petrol for around 1.80 a litre and diesel for less than 2 euro.

