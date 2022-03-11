Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Police concerned for welfare of teenager missing from Derry

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Police in Derry say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 17-year-old Patrick Crumlish who is missing from the area.

He was last seen yesterday afternoon at around 1:45pm in the Northland Road area of the city. He was wearing a grey-coloured tracksuit and black trainers

Patrick is described as 5’8” in height, of a medium build and with short black hair shaved at the top and sides.

Anyone who has seen the teenager or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

farmfence
Audio, News, Top Stories

Inishowen Cllr calls for more supports for farmers

11 March 2022
Patrick Crumlish
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for welfare of teenager missing from Derry

11 March 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fire service provision in Letterkenny on knife edge – Cllr McMonagle

11 March 2022
lough foyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ukrainian captain receives devastating news while docked in Lough Foyle

11 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

farmfence
Audio, News, Top Stories

Inishowen Cllr calls for more supports for farmers

11 March 2022
Patrick Crumlish
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for welfare of teenager missing from Derry

11 March 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fire service provision in Letterkenny on knife edge – Cllr McMonagle

11 March 2022
lough foyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ukrainian captain receives devastating news while docked in Lough Foyle

11 March 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Attempts to tackle cost of living won’t alleviate pain and suffering in Donegal – Deputy Pringle

11 March 2022
donegal etb
Audio, News, Top Stories

ETB urged to consult with Council on expansion plans

11 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube