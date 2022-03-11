Police concerned for welfare of teenager missing from Derry

Police in Derry say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 17-year-old Patrick Crumlish who is missing from the area.

He was last seen yesterday afternoon at around 1:45pm in the Northland Road area of the city. He was wearing a grey-coloured tracksuit and black trainers

Patrick is described as 5’8” in height, of a medium build and with short black hair shaved at the top and sides.

Anyone who has seen the teenager or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101.