Taoiseach to begin St Patrick’s Day visit to London today

The Taoiseach will attend day two of an EU summit today, before beginning his St. Patrick’s Day visit to London this evening.

The heads of the EU 27 member states are gathering in Versailles to discuss Europe’s reliance on Russia for energy, and how to further sanction Vladimir Putin.

Micheál Martin will travel to the UK following the summit, where he will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow, before going to Washington to hold talks with US President Joe Biden.

Political Correspondent Sean Defoe says EU leaders were reluctant to make decisions on Ukraine joining the bloc:

