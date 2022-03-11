Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three men remanded in custody charged with aggravated burglary in Sligo

Three men from County Mayo have been remanded in custody, charged with aggravated burglary at the home of Tom Niland in County Sligo.

54-year old Francis Harmon, Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina; 28-year old John Irving, Shanwar, Foxford; and 32-year old John Clarke, Carrowkelly, Ballina appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court last night.

They’ve been charged with committing burglary and having a weapon of offence at the home of Mr.Niland at Doonflynn, Skreen on January 18th last.

Free legal aid was granted to all three and there were no applications for bail.

The three men are to appear again at Sligo District Court next Wednesday.

