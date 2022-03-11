UCD V Derry City Postponed

This evenings League of Ireland Premier Division clash between UCD and Derrry has been postponed.

The pitch at Belfield in Dublin is waterlogged and deemed unplayable after a pitch inspection.

POSTPONED | Tonight’s @SSEAirtricityLg Premier Division fixture against @derrycityfc has been postponed after a pitch inspection due to a waterlogged pitch. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course. Ticket holders will be contacted separately pic.twitter.com/k7cktRXPXZ — UCD AFC (@UCDAFC) March 11, 2022

Elsewhere, a sell-out crowd of seven-and-a-half thousand is set to watch Shamrock Rovers welcome Bohemians to Tallaght Stadium in the Dublin Derby at 8pm.

At the same time fourth-placed St Patrick’s Athletic travel to Finn Harps.

Harps are hoping they can make home advantage count and take a first league win of the season.

Diarmaid Doherty will have updates on Highland Radio tonight from Finn Park.

There are two fixtures at 7.45 – with Shelbourne at home to Dundalk, and Drogheda United taking on Sligo Rovers.