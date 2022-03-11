Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

UCD V Derry City Postponed

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

This evenings League of Ireland Premier Division clash between UCD and Derrry has been postponed.

The pitch at Belfield in Dublin is waterlogged and deemed unplayable after a pitch inspection.

Elsewhere, a sell-out crowd of seven-and-a-half thousand is set to watch Shamrock Rovers welcome Bohemians to Tallaght Stadium in the Dublin Derby at 8pm.

At the same time fourth-placed St Patrick’s Athletic travel to Finn Harps.

Harps are hoping they can make home advantage count and take a first league win of the season.

Diarmaid Doherty will have updates on Highland Radio tonight from Finn Park.

There are two fixtures at 7.45 – with Shelbourne at home to Dundalk, and Drogheda United taking on Sligo Rovers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Police concerned over missing Derry teen

11 March 2022
Planning
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in planning permission applications approvals

11 March 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Survivors of historical institutional abuse hear public apologies

11 March 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister joins criticism of potential price gouging on fuel

11 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Police concerned over missing Derry teen

11 March 2022
Planning
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in planning permission applications approvals

11 March 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Survivors of historical institutional abuse hear public apologies

11 March 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister joins criticism of potential price gouging on fuel

11 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

11 March 2022
farmfence
Audio, News, Top Stories

Inishowen Cllr calls for more supports for farmers

11 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube