Ukrainian captain receives devastating news while docked in Lough Foyle

The fallout of the war in Ukraine has been witnessed in Donegal.

A Ukrainian captain docked in Lough Foyle received news in recent that his wife, daughter and mother had been killed by a Russian bomb.

It’s believed repairs were being carried out on the ship after it experienced mechanical issues.

The captain is expected to travel back to Ukraine in the coming days.

Chair of the Green Party in Donegal, Michael White told the Nine til Noon Show that this incident highlights the reality of events in Europe: