Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ukrainian captain receives devastating news while docked in Lough Foyle

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The fallout of the war in Ukraine has been witnessed in Donegal.

A Ukrainian captain docked in Lough Foyle received news in recent that his wife, daughter and mother had been killed by a Russian bomb.

It’s believed repairs were being carried out on the ship after it experienced mechanical issues.

The captain is expected to travel back to Ukraine in the coming days.

Chair of the Green Party in Donegal, Michael White told the Nine til Noon Show that this incident highlights the reality of events in Europe:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lough foyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ukrainian captain receives devastating news while docked in Lough Foyle

11 March 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Attempts to tackle cost of living won’t alleviate pain and suffering in Donegal – Deputy Pringle

11 March 2022
donegal etb
Audio, News, Top Stories

ETB urged to consult with Council on expansion plans

11 March 2022
Future of Europe
News, Top Stories

Health and economy top of agenda at Future of Europe Conference

11 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

lough foyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ukrainian captain receives devastating news while docked in Lough Foyle

11 March 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Attempts to tackle cost of living won’t alleviate pain and suffering in Donegal – Deputy Pringle

11 March 2022
donegal etb
Audio, News, Top Stories

ETB urged to consult with Council on expansion plans

11 March 2022
Future of Europe
News, Top Stories

Health and economy top of agenda at Future of Europe Conference

11 March 2022
maryboyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mary Boyle’s twin sister appeals for end to family’s ‘torture’

11 March 2022
School
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans announced to increase non-Catholic schools

11 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube