Finn Harps suffered a 2-0 defeat against St Pat’s on Friday night at Finn Park.

Jack Scott opened the scoring for the visitors on 65 minutes tapping into the empty net after Mark McGinley in the Harps goal had tipped Ian Bermingham’s shot onto the post.

Tim Clancy’s side then sealed their win with 12 minutes to go when Eoin Doyle’s header crept over the line after it bounced off the post.

After the game, Harps midfielder Mark Timlin spoke with Diarmaid Doherty.