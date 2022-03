A water outage is affecting parts of Letterkenny.

Irish Water is currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to the area.

A pump station interruption may cause supply disruptions to Killylastin, Killyclug, Kirkstown, Glencar, Solomons Hill, Letterkenny and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are now scheduled to take place until 8am on 12 March.

Irish Water is recommending allowing 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.