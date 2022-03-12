Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Calls for inland harbours to be included in Brexit relief packages

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

There are calls for island piers and harbors to be included in Brexit relief funds.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has told Government that there is a need for Ireland’s offshore islands to be included in the rollout of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding and to be funded significantly.

The €5.4 billion Brexit Adjustment Reserve has been established to support all EU member states. The European Commission will allocate €920.4 million from the reserve to Ireland, making Ireland the biggest beneficiary.

Deputy Pringle told the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform that it’s vital that adequate infrastructure is in place for the fishing industry:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

carrigart
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to install safety measures on Carrigart approach roads

12 March 2022
harbour
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for inland harbours to be included in Brexit relief packages

12 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

11 March 2022
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Seven new Gardai to be stationed in North West

11 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

carrigart
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to install safety measures on Carrigart approach roads

12 March 2022
harbour
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for inland harbours to be included in Brexit relief packages

12 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

11 March 2022
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Seven new Gardai to be stationed in North West

11 March 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Water outage affecting parts of Letterkenny

11 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

Increase in number of new Covid cases

11 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube