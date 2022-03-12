Calls for inland harbours to be included in Brexit relief packages

There are calls for island piers and harbors to be included in Brexit relief funds.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has told Government that there is a need for Ireland’s offshore islands to be included in the rollout of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding and to be funded significantly.

The €5.4 billion Brexit Adjustment Reserve has been established to support all EU member states. The European Commission will allocate €920.4 million from the reserve to Ireland, making Ireland the biggest beneficiary.

Deputy Pringle told the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform that it’s vital that adequate infrastructure is in place for the fishing industry: