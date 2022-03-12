Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to install safety measures on Carrigart approach roads

Donegal County Council is being urged to install electronic speed signage on approach roads to Carrigart in a bid to slow down traffic.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle is calling for additional safety measures to be put in place on the roads from Milford and Creeslough.

It follows a recent public meeting during which concerns were raised over the volume and speed of traffic passing through the town particularly near the local national school.

Councillor McMonagle believes electronic signage would go some way in deterring motorists from speeding:

