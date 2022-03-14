9,371 new ROI Covid-19 cases, over 1,000 in hospitals nationally

A total of 9,371 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this afternoon.

2,100 were confirmed via PCR test, with 7,271 positive antigen tests also registered.

Figures for the weekend have also been released today, which stand at 11,253 for Saturday and 11,266 for Sunday.

These case figures come as the number of patients in the country’s hospitals with Covid-19 surpassed 1,000 for the first time since January – with latest HSE data saying that 1,042 patients are now hospitalised with the virus, 42 of which in Intensive Care Units.