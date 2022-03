A number of homes have been evacuated in Derry following the discovery of a number of suspicious items in the Fahan Street area shortly after 11am this morning.

To facilitate the public safety operation, Fahan Street has been closed at both ends. Cordons have been implemented and diversions are in place.

In a statement Inspector Robb says police understands that the closure of Fahan Street will cause disruption, but this is necessary in order to make the area safe.

More information as we get it.