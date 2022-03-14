Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for Donegal to Glasgow flight to be reinstated

There are further calls for the Donegal to Glasgow flight route to be reinstated.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is bringing a motion to this week’s meeting of the Glenties Municipal District Council, and he says it’s vital that the air link is renewed.

The status of the flight has been in doubt ever since Stobart Air stopped operating in June of last year – and while Scottish airline Logan Air had picked the route up briefly, there have been no commercial flights from Donegal Airport to Glasgow since October of last year.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says this important flight must be reinstated:

