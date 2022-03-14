Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for use of mobile homes for Mica victims & refugees

There are calls on both the Government and Donegal County Council to explore the use of holiday mobile homes to house both Mica families and Ukrainian refugees.

Many people affected by Mica will inevitably need to be relocated while their homes are being rebuilt or repaired.

Meanwhile a significant number of Ukrainian refugees will also be seeking shelter in Donegal in the coming weeks.

Local Cllr Johnny McGuinness says a strategic plan needs to be put in place and believes that this avenue should be considered:

