Council proposing grant scheme for camping facilities

Donegal County Council is proposing a grant scheme be rolled out to increase the number of overnight parking facilities for caravan, camping, campervans and motorhomes in the county.

It follows a study of the sector which recommended a focus on the need to provide for additional overnight facilities.

The Council aims to as a result of the rollout of the scheme, avoid incidences of illegal parking and causing a nuisance to local communities and private land owners as well as ensuring visitor safety by providing safe overnight locations while also protecting the natural environment.

The scheme hopes to incentivise local businesses and community based groups in areas that are underserved while at the same time not impacting the displacement of existing businesses offering similar services.

Grants of between €5,000 and €20,000 are expected to be made available which will cover costs for signage, site markings, site improvements, ground works for new spaces, black and grey water disposal, and lighting.

Grants will only be made available for sites that can provide at least four additional spaces for overnight Caravans, Camping, Campervans or Motorhomes.

The scheme is expected to open for applications next month.