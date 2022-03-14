Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Council proposing grant scheme for camping facilities

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal County Council is proposing a grant scheme be rolled out to increase the number of overnight parking facilities for caravan, camping, campervans and motorhomes in the county.

It follows a study of the sector which recommended a focus on the need to provide for additional overnight facilities.

The Council aims to as a result of the rollout of the scheme, avoid incidences of illegal parking and causing a nuisance to local communities and private land owners as well as ensuring visitor safety by providing safe overnight locations while also protecting the natural environment.

The scheme hopes to incentivise local businesses and community based groups in areas that are underserved while at the same time not impacting the displacement of existing businesses offering similar services.

Grants of between €5,000 and €20,000 are expected to be made available which will cover costs for signage, site markings, site improvements, ground works for new spaces, black and grey water disposal, and lighting.

Grants will only be made available for sites that can provide at least four additional spaces for overnight Caravans, Camping, Campervans or Motorhomes.

The scheme is expected to open for applications next month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Caravans
News, Top Stories

Council proposing grant scheme for camping facilities

14 March 2022
mmartin2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to travel to Washington DC this afternoon

14 March 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Social Welfare recipients to get additional payment from today

14 March 2022
Donegal Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for Donegal to Glasgow flight to be reinstated

14 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Caravans
News, Top Stories

Council proposing grant scheme for camping facilities

14 March 2022
mmartin2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to travel to Washington DC this afternoon

14 March 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Social Welfare recipients to get additional payment from today

14 March 2022
Donegal Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for Donegal to Glasgow flight to be reinstated

14 March 2022
unnamed (2)
News, Top Stories

Loving Earth climate exhibition coming to Derry next month

14 March 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating assault and robbery in Letterkenny

13 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube