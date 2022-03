The price of a litre of fuel at Irish petrol stations could hit 2 euro 60 by the end of next month according to the head of an Irish oil firm.

Petrol and diesel topped 2 euro recently prompting a cut in excise duty.

Paddy Comyn from the AA says prices have come down significantly in recent days across the country.

He says they could rise again but such a dramatic increase would depend on a number of factors;