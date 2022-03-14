Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio deeply saddened on passing of Mary Conlon

Highland Radio is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mary Conlon Fernbank Magherenan, Letterkenny, Donegal / Dunlewey, Donegal.

Mary was a regular contributor to the Nine til Noon Show and previously the Shaun Doherty Show.

Her vast political knowledge and unique commentary will undoubtedly be sorely missed by listeners.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Marys family and friends at this difficult time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Mary died at home surrounded by her family. Survived by her husband, Vincent, daughter Dariona, son Paul, son-in-law, Seamus, daughter-in-law, Michele, grandchildren Síofra, Aifric, John and Ryan, sister Margaret, brother Joseph, sisters-in-law Gabrielle, Nora and Detta, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Mary’s remains are reposing at the home of her daughter Dariona. At Mary’s request, the house is strictly private to family only.

Requiem Mass will take place at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, on Tuesday 15th March at 11am, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Mater Private Hospital or the Donegal Hospice c/o Marley Funeral Director’s, Letterkenny, or any Family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

