Loving Earth climate exhibition coming to Derry next month

A series of workshops and an exhibition are coming to Derry next month, as part of the Loving Earth Project.

The events, supported by the Collaboration for Change project, aim to educate and inspire discussion around the environment and the climate crisis in creative ways.

The exhibition and workshops aim to make people question how the things they love, and their futures, could be impacted by a climate catastrophe – and in the workshops, people will have the opportunity to add their own tiles of artwork to the hundreds on display in the exhibition.

The Loving Earth exhibition was also voted one of the best cultural events at last year’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The exhibition gets underway on Tuesday the 5th of April, and will last until Saturday the 9th at The Playhouse in Derry.

Advertisement

