Security alert in Derry continuing this evening

Police say a security alert in the Fahan Road area of Derry city is continuing this evening.

The alert was put in place and the area cordoned off, after reports of numerous suspicious items were made to police at 11 o’clock this morning.

13 properties have also been evacuated as a result of the alert, with any displaced people being taken to a rest centre at Brooke Park Leisure Centre.

The security cordon has also been extended to include a section of the city’s walls.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “First of all, I want to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the course of this protracted security operation, in particular every resident who has been affected.

“Our primary aim throughout the course of this operation is to keep our community safe. However, I understand the security operation has caused, and continues to cause significant disruption, but it is required in order to keep people safe.

“We will endeavour to work through this situation as quickly as we can and get people back into their homes, but everyone’s safety is our top priority and we will not take any risks with that.”