Today marks the fifth anniversary of the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin.

The 28 year old was killed while on a backpacking trip in India on March 14th 2017.

Vikat Bhagat, was later charged with her murder, which he denies.

His trial, which began more than four years ago, has faced countless delays.

A memorial mass for Danielle took place in Buncrana on Friday evening.