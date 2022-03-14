Visiting restrictions to remain at LUH due to Covid surge

Visiting restrictions are set to stay in place at Letterkenny University Hospital, as LUH combats the largest Covid-19 outbreak of any hospital in the Republic of Ireland.

Visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds, with such visits to be pre-arranged with the nurse manager on the ward.

In a statement, LUH said that there are now 84 admitted patients with the virus, and that cases of Covid-19 have now been detected in 11 wards within the hospital.

Additionally, they say the Emergency Department is still extremely busy, and that patients are experiencing extremely long waiting times on wards to be admitted to a bed.

Anyone who presents at the Emergency Department will be treated, but in order of medical severity due to the long waiting times.

In a statement, LUH said that “The hospital acknowledges that delays in the Emergency Department and postponing procedures are very difficult for patients and their families and would like to apologise for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause”.