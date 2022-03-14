Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: 'Same old story' – Ollie Horgan Reaction

The points in the first north west derby went the way of Sligo Rovers as Finn Harps went down at the Showgrounds 3-1.

A Aiden Kenna hat-trick gave the hosts the victory despite a spirited Harps performance who only found the net once through second half substitute Luke Rodden.

The result leaves the Ballybofey side rooted to the bottom of the table with UCD on two points, they are the only sides not to take a win in the opening series of matches to date.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan was frustrated when he spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the game:

