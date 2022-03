A bag containing cash has been stolen in Lifford.

The theft happened on Bridge Street on Monday last between 3.40pm and 4pm.

A green and black ‘fortnite’ schoolbag that had contained a sum of cash was stolen from an unlocked white Vauxhall van at that location between those times.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area with a dashcam to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.