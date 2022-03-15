Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Buncrana three school project receives initial project approval

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Three School Campus project in Buncrana has received initial project approval, which is an important next step in the project’s progress.

Commenting on the news, Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue said this is significant news, and a design team will soon be appointed to oversee the project design.

The three schools involved in the project are Crana College, Gaelcholáiste Chineal Eoghain and Gaelscoil Bhun Crannacha. The project includes a shared education campus situated at Causeway Road with an eight classroom primary school and two SEN rooms in the Gaelscoil and an 800 pupil post primary school with four SEN rooms for Crana College and the Gaelcholáiste.

The project is under the Department of Education’s Large Scale Capital Programme and follows An Bord Pleanala approval of a CPO for the site. Initial project approval means that the project team can now work to appoint a design team.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gaelscoil buncrana
News, Top Stories

Buncrana three school project receives initial project approval

15 March 2022
114817316-460efd1e-e685-470c-a8c3-39e5f37c1d9c
Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Serena Terry on the Nine till Noon Show

15 March 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Derry security alert ends

15 March 2022
musgrave psni
News, Top Stories

Sixth arrest made by detectives investigating Lyra murder

15 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gaelscoil buncrana
News, Top Stories

Buncrana three school project receives initial project approval

15 March 2022
114817316-460efd1e-e685-470c-a8c3-39e5f37c1d9c
Playback, Top Stories

Watch: Serena Terry on the Nine till Noon Show

15 March 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Derry security alert ends

15 March 2022
musgrave psni
News, Top Stories

Sixth arrest made by detectives investigating Lyra murder

15 March 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Bag containing cash stolen in Lifford

15 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube