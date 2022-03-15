Buncrana three school project receives initial project approval

The Three School Campus project in Buncrana has received initial project approval, which is an important next step in the project’s progress.

Commenting on the news, Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue said this is significant news, and a design team will soon be appointed to oversee the project design.

The three schools involved in the project are Crana College, Gaelcholáiste Chineal Eoghain and Gaelscoil Bhun Crannacha. The project includes a shared education campus situated at Causeway Road with an eight classroom primary school and two SEN rooms in the Gaelscoil and an 800 pupil post primary school with four SEN rooms for Crana College and the Gaelcholáiste.

The project is under the Department of Education’s Large Scale Capital Programme and follows An Bord Pleanala approval of a CPO for the site. Initial project approval means that the project team can now work to appoint a design team.