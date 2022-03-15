Gardai investigate curious case of Buncrana bins

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an incident at a business premises at Millbrae, Carndonagh, involving bins.

It happened between Tuesday March 8th at 6.30pm and Wednesday March 9th at 7am.

A lock was removed from the gate of the business and damage was caused in doing so.

The bins from the premises were taken out and the rubbish was dumped on the main road.

Damage was caused to the bins too.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed the incident take place to contact them in Buncrana.