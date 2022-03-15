Local bus company backs calls for urgent support package

A local bus company says they are trying their best not to put up prices for their customers and are backing calls for the Government to step in with a support package.

It’s after a new survey revealed that 95% of school bus operators say they can’t guarantee a service up to the end of the school year in June due to spiralling fuel prices.

It’s though an immediate VAT cut on fuel to 9% would help but Director of McGettigan Travel Melissa McGettigan believes that would only be a short term measure: