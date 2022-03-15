Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Paddy Diver departs Mica campaign group

Paddy Diver has announced that he is stepping away from the 100% Mica Redress No Less Campaign.

He made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday evening blaming personal attacks on him and his family for the decision.

He became the face of the 100% Redress No Less Campaign and organised protests in Dublin in June and October which brought tens of thousands of affected homeowners, and their supporters, to the capital’s streets.

Paddy Diver cited comments and interactions with an elected representative of Donegal County Council for his decision but did commit to return to the campaign if needed.

