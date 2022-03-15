Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Renewed appeal over weekend robbery in Letterkenny

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information over a weekend robbery in Letterkenny.

The incident happened at Ard Lonan, Long Lane, in the early hours of Sunday at around 4.30am.

A man had returned home from work and had parked his car, an ‘02 LH’ silver Yaris when he was approached by a male who demanded that he hand over the car key.

He was then assaulted by said male who drove the car away up the Long Lane.

The man sustained injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening and required medical treatment for same.

The stolen car was recovered by Gardaí at Kirkstown, Letterkenny later that morning shortly after 6am.

The offending male was wearing light coloured trousers and a dark coloured top.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed this male in the area of the Long Lane early on Sunday morning to contact them.

Anyone who believes that they may have captured the male in question or the car on dashcam footage after it had been stolen being driven in or around the Letterkenny area, are being asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.

