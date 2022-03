A sixth arrest has been made in Derry by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on April 18th 2019.

The 26-year-old man, arrested under the Terrorism Act, has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where he will be interviewed.

Five other men, a 54 year old, 41 year old, a 20 year old and two 21-year-olds who were arrested this morning also remain in police custody.