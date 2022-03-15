Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Viable explosive devices uncovered in Derry alert – PSNI

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have provided an update following the security alert on Fahan Street in Derry  yesterday and today.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Following a complex operation yesterday and today, we have removed component parts of an explosive device, a timer power unit, and three pipe-bombs which have been declared viable devices.  These devices were located in an area of undergrowth in a residential area and have now been safely recovered for examination.

“The manufacture, storage and use of unstable, home-made explosive devices in residential areas indiscriminately puts everyone at risk. The fact that these explosive items were left in an area which could have been found by anyone, shows an appalling disregard for the safety of the local community.

“One line of enquiry relates to the manufacture of the timer power unit and its similarity to a device recovered in Dungiven in 2021, which we believe was made by members of the violent dissident republican terrorist group, the New IRA.

“We are mindful of the disruption and impact that security alerts such as this have on the local community.  I want to reassure local residents that our actions are focussed on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by such violent groups.

“Our chances of identifying those who use violence in a bid to coercively control communities and putting them before the courts are vastly improved by support and information from community.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident or any suspicions they have about violent criminal activity to call us on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

