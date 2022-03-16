Business Matters Ep 83 – Pamela Kearney, Nuala McCool & Eamonn McFadden

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Pamela Kearney, Business In The Community’s North West Regional Coordinator, and Nuala McCool, business studies teacher at Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Ballinamore, about

Business in The Community’s ‘Saothar an tSaoil’ (World of Work) Programme which is being delivered to second-year students in partnership with Optum, through the medium of Irish.

Ciaran also recalls the remarkable life and times of the Creeslough-born pioneering computer programmer, Kay McNulty, with Eamonn McFadden from Glass Mountain Digital Media.