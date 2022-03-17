Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
INMO calls for action on hospital overcrowding

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say overcrowding is resulting in an increased number of people being diagnosed with Covid in hospital.

The INMO is calling for out of hospital diagnostics to be prioritised and for step-down services to be increased so patients can be discharged quicker.

The HSE says the health service is under ‘significant strain’ and is asking people to consult with an on-call GP before presenting to Emergency Departments.

That includes Letterkenny University Hospital, which is currently battling a Covid outbreak in its wards, as well as a packed ED – with 139 patients presenting at the Letterkenny Emergency Department in one day earlier this week.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says a rise in the numbers testing positive for Covid while in hospital is also very concerning – as healthcare staff don’t have adequate space to care for patients:



