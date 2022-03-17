Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Need for over 300 new paramedics in NI Ambulance Service – SDLP

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Ambulabnce, Shortage, Northern Ireland

SDLP MLAs in Derry and Tyrone say it’s unacceptable that the Clinical Response Model discussed for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service in 2017 has still not been delivered.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said there’s a need to recruit and train 325 paramedics and other staff, while Foyle MLA Mark Durkan said in some instances, response times to emergencies have taken so long they would be deemed unacceptable from a pizza delivery company.

Responding to Mr Durkan, Health Minister Robin Swann said he is seeking funding to hire more staff…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lkmainstreet
News, Top Stories

Number of Letterkenny roads shut for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

17 March 2022
Ambulabnce, Shortage, Northern Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for over 300 new paramedics in NI Ambulance Service – SDLP

17 March 2022
Micheal Martin 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet US President virtually after testing positive for Covid-19

17 March 2022
Garda Road Closed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Appeal for caution on the roads over Bank Holiday weekend

17 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

lkmainstreet
News, Top Stories

Number of Letterkenny roads shut for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

17 March 2022
Ambulabnce, Shortage, Northern Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for over 300 new paramedics in NI Ambulance Service – SDLP

17 March 2022
Micheal Martin 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet US President virtually after testing positive for Covid-19

17 March 2022
Garda Road Closed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Appeal for caution on the roads over Bank Holiday weekend

17 March 2022
INMO
Audio, News, Top Stories

INMO calls for action on hospital overcrowding

17 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

14,096 cases of Covid-19 reported today

16 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube