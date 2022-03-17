Need for over 300 new paramedics in NI Ambulance Service – SDLP

SDLP MLAs in Derry and Tyrone say it’s unacceptable that the Clinical Response Model discussed for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service in 2017 has still not been delivered.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said there’s a need to recruit and train 325 paramedics and other staff, while Foyle MLA Mark Durkan said in some instances, response times to emergencies have taken so long they would be deemed unacceptable from a pizza delivery company.

Responding to Mr Durkan, Health Minister Robin Swann said he is seeking funding to hire more staff…