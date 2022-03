St Patrick’s Day celebrations are in full swing this afternoon, with a number of parades and celebrations all across the county and the nation.

There will be temporary road closures in Letterkenny today to facilitate its St Patrick’s Day parade – between 1pm and 6pm, both the Port Road and Main Street will be cordoned off for traffic.

A section of the Oldtown Road from the bottom of Lower Main Street will also be shut this afternoon to facilitate the festivities.