Sean O’Kane takes charge of Tyrone Ladies

Sean O’Kane has been appointed as Tyrone Senior Ladies Manager with immediate affect and his first task is to guide Tyrone to a relegation play-off win over Clare next month. O’Kane who enjoyed success in three previous terms with Tyrone will attempt to galvanise the team ahead of this game, an Ulster Intermediate Final with Down and the All Ireland series.

Formerly the North Tyrone man has had stints in Donegal, Antrim and Armagh while he also took Glenelly to an All Ireland club final and most recently Sean has been in charge of Jordanstown.

With Tyrone, he won Ulster Junior and Senior titles adding an All Ireland Junior crown over five years and three separate terms. Sean is set to finalise his backroom team over the next number of days, but plans to hit the ground running.

Welcoming Sean back to his native County, Tyrone Chairperson Donna McCrory wishes him and the Team all the best for the rest of the year.