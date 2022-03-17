Taoiseach to meet US President virtually after testing positive for Covid-19

The Taoiseach’s meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House today will go ahead virtually after the Taoiseach tested positive for Covid-19.

The two leaders were ar an Ireland Funds Dinner in Washington last night, when Micheal Martin received the news of his positive result.

He had been sitting next to the 82-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi without a mask, and had to leave the event shortly after the starters were served.

During today’s meeting the two leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine as well as business and cultural relations between Ireland and the US.

Addressing the gala last night, Joe Biden said Ireland has an important role to play in shaping the democratic future of the world: