Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Taoiseach to meet US President virtually after testing positive for Covid-19

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Taoiseach’s meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House today will go ahead virtually after the Taoiseach tested positive for Covid-19.

The two leaders were ar an Ireland Funds Dinner in Washington last night, when Micheal Martin received the news of his positive result.

He had been sitting next to the 82-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi without a mask, and had to leave the event shortly after the starters were served.

During today’s meeting the two leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine as well as business and cultural relations between Ireland and the US.

Addressing the gala last night, Joe Biden said Ireland has an important role to play in shaping the democratic future of the world:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lkmainstreet
News, Top Stories

Number of Letterkenny roads shut for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

17 March 2022
Ambulabnce, Shortage, Northern Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for over 300 new paramedics in NI Ambulance Service – SDLP

17 March 2022
Micheal Martin 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet US President virtually after testing positive for Covid-19

17 March 2022
Garda Road Closed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Appeal for caution on the roads over Bank Holiday weekend

17 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

lkmainstreet
News, Top Stories

Number of Letterkenny roads shut for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

17 March 2022
Ambulabnce, Shortage, Northern Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for over 300 new paramedics in NI Ambulance Service – SDLP

17 March 2022
Micheal Martin 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet US President virtually after testing positive for Covid-19

17 March 2022
Garda Road Closed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Appeal for caution on the roads over Bank Holiday weekend

17 March 2022
INMO
Audio, News, Top Stories

INMO calls for action on hospital overcrowding

17 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

14,096 cases of Covid-19 reported today

16 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube