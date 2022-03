Ukranian refugees have begun arriving in Donegal, with several expected in Letterkenny in the coming days where they will be based in McGettigans Hotel.

Over 100 have already arrived in Bundoran, where they are settling in.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, local Cllr Michael McMahon said a lot of work has gone in to ensuring that the process is as easy as possible for people, many of whom arrived with nothing more than the shirts off their backs………..