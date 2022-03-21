1,308 Covid patients in hospital nationally, 83 in LUH

The number of Covid patients in hospitals has increased by 25 percent in the past week.

There’s 1,308 people with the virus today – the highest in more than 13 months. Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 83 infected patients, one of them in intensive care. Nationally, latest figures show 49 people in ICUs.

The Department of Health hasn’t given an update on the number of new cases in Ireland since last Thursday because of the long weekend.

Dr Denis McCauley is Chair of the IMO’s GP committee – he believes the increased socialisation over the weekend will make the numbers increase again………….