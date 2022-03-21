2,007 cases of Covid-19 in North

2,007 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.
There has been one additional covid related death.
484 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland , with five in ICU.
