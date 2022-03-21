Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
2,007 cases of Covid-19 in North

2,007 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.

There has been one additional covid related death.

484 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland , with five in ICU.

Top Stories

offshore wind
News, Top Stories

Government announces new system to allow offshore wind projects go-ahead

21 March 2022
covid
News

2,007 cases of Covid-19 in North

21 March 2022
Elderly Woman in Cold Weather - Dec 2010
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government won’t be able to fully protect against cost of living – Finance Minister

21 March 2022
derry city council
News, Top Stories

Strike action impacting Council services in Derry and Strabane

21 March 2022
