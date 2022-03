On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by former Mayo star John Casey and Kevin Cassidy on Donegal’s defeat to Dublin in the league.

Ladies All-Star Geraldine mc Laughlin on Donegal’s brilliant victory over the Dubs in the ladies league 1 semi final and Donegal Hurling Manager Micky McCann.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: