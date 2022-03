40 business leaders attended a Donegal Business Breakfast in the London Borough of Islington at the weekend as part of a series of Irish Community events organised by the area’s Donegal born Mayor Troy Gallagher.

The business event was coordinated by Donegal County Council’s head of Economic Development Ann Marie Conlon, who says it was potentially a very important gathering.

She says a major selling point for the county is its ability to act as a bridge between the UK and the EU…….