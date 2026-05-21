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Uisce Éireann works begin following burst main in Croithlí

Uisce Éireann says they are working to restore the water supply to customers in Croithlí and surrounding areas following a burst to a trunk water main.

The burst is impacting supply to some homes and businesses on the Na Rosa Regional Public Water Supply Scheme.

It is expected that repairs will be complete by 8pm tonight. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for the normal supply to be restored to all customers. However, it may take longer for the normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

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