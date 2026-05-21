Strule campus in Omagh ‘on track’ for 2028

The North’s Education Minister Paul Givan celebrated a major milestone at the Strule Shared Education Campus today as the main structural works onsite are now complete.

Principals from the six Strule schools, project partners and community stakeholders attended a ‘topping out ceremony’ to mark the progress made on the most significant shared education project being delivered in Northern Ireland.

The Strule campus will bring together six schools on the former Lisanelly Army Barracks site in Omagh.

The Department of Education says that it will provide state‑of‑the‑art, shared facilities to support teaching and learning, sports and other educational activities, while preserving the individual ethos and identity of each school.

The planned opening of the campus remains on track for September 2028.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Paul Givan said, “Strule represents a powerful commitment to shared education, bringing young people together in a modern, purpose-built environment that supports excellence in education through collaboration and cooperation.”