Man arrested on Irish extradition warrant in Limavady

Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit and Irish authorities today arrested a man wanted in the Republic of Ireland.

The 67-year-old man is wanted to stand trial for offences of sexual assault and rape. These offences occurred in County Donegal.

He was detained today on an Irish extradition warrant in the Limavady area by officers in the PSNI’s International Policing Unit and is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court today.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said today is another example of the PSNI working closely with An Garda Siochana to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition courts.

He continued saying that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of previous actions.