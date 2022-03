Almost half of children with Down Syndrome have had no vital early intervention services in the past year, according to a new report.

Down Syndrome Ireland also says 40 per cent had no communication from the HSE in the last 12 months.

Almost one third of survey respondents received zero speech and language therapy sessions, which are developmentally crucial.

Today is World Down Syndrome Day, and DSI CEO Barry Sheridan says it’s essential that these shortages are discussed……………