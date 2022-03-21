Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government announces new system to allow offshore wind projects go-ahead

The Government has announced a new system to allow offshore wind projects to get the go-ahead.

It comes as there are increasing concerns about the country’s fossil fuel dependence in light of upcoming carbon emission targets, and the war in Ukraine.

Developers will be able to get a special Maritime Area Consent from the Environment Minister Eamon Ryan – which would then allow them make an application for an offshore wind farm to An Bord Pleanala.

The Department of Environment will make a judgement on the applicants viability – meaning that only projects that could be completed will go forward into planning – which the Government says will streamline the process.

For years campaigners have called for more of a focus on off-shore wind farms to help power the electricity grid, rather than on-shore as they can cause issues for those living nearby.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan says this is a tangible milestone towards 80 percent renewable electricity by 2030.

So far there’s only one operating offshore wind farm here – off the coast of Wicklow – with the hopes that more projects like these will help reduce the country’s carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

