The Finance Minister says the government won’t be able to fully protect people from the rising cost of living.

The ESRI is now expecting prices to increase by up to 7 per cent this year – and another 5% next year.

It says the government may have to do more to insulate households from the cost of living pressures.

Minister Paschal Donohoe insists the cut to excise duty on fuel and energy rebates will go some way to help: