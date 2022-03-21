Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Incredibly dangerous’ overcrowding at LUH – INMO

There are calls for immediate attention and Government intervention to address what the INMO says is ‘incredibly dangerous’ overcrowding at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The union says overcrowding is having a very serious impact on staff wellbeing as well as on the quality of care they can provide.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer for Letterkenny, Neal Donohue says the level of overcrowding at the hospital is appalling and the COVID risk extremely high.

He fears the situation will have a long-term effect on recruitment and retention in the region, which in turn will impact the entire community as well as COVID transmission in hospitals and elsewhere.

According to today’s Trolley Watch report, 54 people are waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital. 17 people are on a trolley in the Emergency Department while a further 37 are waiting on wards.

