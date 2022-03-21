McElhinneys pays tribute to Down Syndrome community

McElhinneys has unveiled their new shop window display to mark World Down Syndrome Day today.

The department store in Ballybofey has paid a touching tribute to the local Down syndrome community by shining a light on children with Down syndrome from Donegal and the surrounding areas with a collection of portrait imagery.

As part of the McElhinneys ‘See Me’ campaign, portraits of young children and teenagers with Down syndrome has been unveiled on the store’s front window displays, which face out onto Main Street, Ballybofey.

The number 21 is important in the campaign as it symbolises the number of chromosomes found in people with Down Syndrome and the date on which World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated, with a special emphasis on ‘one more chromosome to love’.

In conjunction with the ‘See Me’ campaign, McElhinneys is thrilled to announce their new charity partnership with Donegal Down Syndrome Association, a cause that is very close to the hearts of all the staff.

The department store is planning on working with the charity on a number of exciting upcoming projects in a bid to raise awareness and much-needed funds for this worthy cause.

Donegal Down Syndrome Association is one of 25 branches of Down Syndrome Ireland. The charity provides ‘all-through-life’ support for people with Down syndrome and their families throughout the country.

Down Syndrome Ireland offers support through access to specialists in health, speech and language therapy, early development, education and adult education to help enhance the lives of thousands of children and adults with Down syndrome.